But let all who take refuge in You rejoice, ever jubilant as You shelter them; and let those who love Your name exult in You.” PSALMS 5:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite all the dangerous threats surrounding the modern Jewish State, Israeli citizens consistently rate extremely high in global surveys measuring quality of life and happiness. While their sense of purpose in helping to reclaim the land of their forefathers certainly contributes to Israelis’ high levels of satisfaction, the key to happiness in life is found in this verse: “all who take refuge in You rejoice.” Israelis have no choice but to rely on the salvation of Hashem. By placing their trust in the Lord, they achieve true happiness and set an example for the rest of the world.