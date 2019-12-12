It’s Official: Israel Heading to 3rd Round of Elections Just as Prophesied by Mystic Rabbi

“After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions.” Joel 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

A bill to dissolve Israel’s 22nd Knesset and set a date for new elections has been passed by lawmakers on Wednesday. Since a coalition deal was not inked by midnight, the country will head into an unprecedented third round of national elections within a one-year period.

And although this phenomenon is unprecedented in Israel, it was actually predicted by the most prominent Kabbalist of this generation, Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri 40 years ago.

The saga begins forty years ago when a man named Rabbi Eliyahu Merav was searching for his path to serve God. Rabbi Merav frequented the court of Rabbi Yitzchak Kaduri, a rabbi and Kabbalist from Baghdad noted for his utter devotion.

“It is very important to understand such things in context,” Rabbi Merav told Breaking Israel News. “Rabbi Kaduri spoke very little so it was very important to understand precisely what he intended. One day, he was taking questions and someone asked when the Moshiach (Messiah) would arrive and whether there were signs the would precede his arrival. The rabbi answered, ‘When there will be elections but there will not be a government’.”

Rabbi Merav noted that at the time, this statement was very confusing.

“It seemed contradictory,” Rabbi Merav said. “How could there be elections but no government? If there are elections, there will be a government. That is simply the way things work. No one understood him at the time but this is really how it is with prophecy; you don’t understand it until it happens.”

The statements by Kaduri also reference excerpts from the “The prophet of Egypt,” Rabbi Shoshani, who said, “There will come a day that two ministers win the government in the land of Israel. Both their names will be Benjamin and neither of them will succeed in establishing their government or kingship. “On that day, know and understand that the King Messiah already stands at the doorway and afterward he will come and be revealed,” Shoshani’s statement continues. “Understand this and remember it.’”

And now, as Israel’s democracy is stuck in an unprecedented three rounds of elections, it appears as though the Rabbi’s prediction was spot on.

“The primary goal of every politician is to stay in power,” Rabbi Merav noted. “It goes against their nature to want to campaign a second time. What is happening now in Israeli politics is not only unprecedented, it is counter-intuitive.”

“As strange as things are, I realized that it was precisely the situation that Rabbi Kaduri described 40 years ago,” Rabbi Merav said. “There is a mitzvah (Torah commandment) incumbent upon every Jew to anticipate the arrival of the Messiah at every moment. I certainly strive to perform that mitzvah but we are not the kind of people who are always seeking signs for the end of days. There is a lot of work to do without that. Serving Hashem is not easy. If there are signs that the Messiah is imminent then these show us that even more than usual, it is time to focus on doing Hashem’s will.”