Alongside Pastor Hagee, Trump Signs Bill to Combat Antisemitism at Hannukah Ceremony

In an almost symbolic gesture, President Trump has signed an executive order compelling federally funded universities to “reject antisemitism” that currently receive federal funding. Although it is not yet Hannukah, a ceremony commemorating the holiday took place Wednesday night at the White House. In attendance was among other people, Pastor John Hagee, head of CUFI, as seen in the image below.

After brief remarks from @jaredkushner, time to light the #Hanukkah menorah. Then brief chant of “Four more years!” pic.twitter.com/uwSme3GWNS — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 11, 2019

The signing of the bill fits the nature of the event as Hannukah celebrates a holiday whereby the Jewish people of ancient Israel rose up to revolt against antisemitic decrees handed down by the Greek empire to reclaim the Temple.