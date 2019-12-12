Dozens of United Nations Ambassadors from Across the Globe Visit City of David –Ancient Jerusalem

Late one afternoon, David rose from his couch and strolled on the roof of the royal palace (Samuel 2 11:2)

CITY OF DAVID, JERUSALEM (11/12/2019) Dozens of United Nations Ambassadors from around the globe visited the City of David –Ancient Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon as the guests of Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon. The Ambassadors toured the three-thousand-year-old archaeological excavations of ancient Jerusalem and recently uncovered Pilgrimage Road together with Moshe Leon, Mayor of Jerusalem, Israel Prize Recipient and Founder of the City of David Foundation, David Be’eri, Vice-President of City of David Foundation, Doron Spielman and Ze’ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs at the City of David Foundation. The visit comes as a new wind of change is felt at the United Nations with many nations beginning to change their traditional voting patterns and support Israel.

Ambassador Danny Danon explained the significance of the visit to the City of David: “I brought dozens United Nations Ambassadors here to the City of David; to see where it all began. Three-thousand years ago, this is where King David established his capital city. The land of Israel is our ancestral homeland and Jerusalem is our eternal capital. We will continue to bring United Nations Ambassadors and diplomats here to the City of David, because there is nowhere better on earth to demonstrate the Jewish people’s ancient roots in this land”.

Doron Spielman, Vice-President, City of David Foundation told his guests: “We are privileged to welcome Ambassador Danon and United Nations Ambassadors from around the world to the City of David. While walking on the same ancient stones that our ancestors walked upon three-thousand-years-ago, the ambassadors will be presented with the historic evidence that the most ancient people on earth living in their ancient recorded capital are the Jews in Jerusalem. We hope that this in turn will encourage the ambassadors to stand for truth, the truth of the rights of the Jewish People to Jerusalem and to the State of Israel.

The City of David is Israel’s largest active archeological site, situated upon the ancient city of Jerusalem. It is the place recorded in the Bible upon which King David established Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel 3,000 years ago, and which remained the seat of the Davidic dynasty for centuries thereafter. The City of David is an Israeli National Heritage Site with over half-a-million visitors annually where some of the most compelling personalities and seminal events of the Biblical period unfolded; rich with significance to Jews and Christians alike, deeply influencing the development of western civilization; and continuing to serve as an inspiration in the lives of millions. http://www.cityofdavid.org.il/en