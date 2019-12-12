Top Officials in Beirut Push Back Against Iran’s Plan to Use Lebanon as Launching Pad in War with Israel

You who dwell in Lebanon, Nestled among the cedars, How much grace will you have When pains come upon you, Travail as in childbirth! Jeremiah 22:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Top officials in Beirut, Lebanon reacted with outrage to comments by an adviser to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who threatened to attack Israel from Lebanese territory on Tuesday according to Nworld.

“If Israel makes a mistake, even the smallest one, against Iran, we will flatten Tel Aviv into dust from Lebanon,” Morteza Ghorbani, a senior adviser to the IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, told an Iranian news agency on Monday according to Lebanese media.

Lebanon’s Defence Minister Elias Bou Saab, who is a member of the Hezbollah-allied Christian majority Free Patriotic Movement, took to Twitter saying that Ghorbani’s comments were “unfortunate and unacceptable and infringed on the sovereignty of Lebanon”. He added that Iran, which enjoys a “friendly relationship” with Lebanon, shouldn’t “compromise the independence of Lebanese decisions in any way”.

Information Minister, Jamal Jarrah, a member of the prime minister’s Sunni Future Movement — who is considered to be an opponent of Hezbollah — tweeted: “Iran can defend however it wants, but Lebanon is not a mailbox for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and is not an arena for foreign use by any country. The words of the Iranian official are completely rejected.”

The Lebanese are “not human shields for any project in the region,” noted former interior minister Nohad Machnouk, who is also a member of the Future Movement. “The Iranian official must know that Lebanon has changed and will not be affected by his words.”

Nadim Gemayel, head of the Christian Kataeb party, tweeted that he demanded an “explicit position” from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

As yet, none of them have commented according to the report.

Similar to its Iranian and Syrian allies, Hezbollah criticized the nation-wide anti-government protests that began in Lebanon on October 17. The terrorist group accused the protestors of being manipulated by foreign players, a claim which they flatly reject.