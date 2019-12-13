Overwhelming Response in Jewish Collection for Family of Hero Cop Slain in Jersey City Anti-Jewish Shooting

“The death of His faithful ones is grievous in Hashem‘s sight.” Psalms 116:15 (The Israel Bible™)

A fund set up by a group of Orthodox Jewish leaders from the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, N.Y., to benefit the family of Det. Joseph Seals, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 10 in Jersey City, N.J., raised more than $48,000 in less than 24 hours. Originally, organizers were hoping to raise $25,000 from members of the Jewish community to show their appreciation to the officer who gave his life to save others.

Seals was killed by two attackers early on Tuesday afternoon at the Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City. The suspects, a man and a woman, then drove approximately one mile to the JC Kosher Supermarket in the city’s Greensville section, home to a significant population of religious Jews.

The two stormed the store and fired round after round of bullets as they engaged police during an hours-long standoff. When police entered the market discovered the bodies of Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, who owned the store with her husband, Moshe Dovid Ferencz; Moshe Deutsch, 24, of the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Miguel Douglas, 49, who worked at the store. Ferencz’s husband had left the store just moments before the attack to attend afternoon prayer services at a synagogue next door.

“There is an extremely massive outpouring of grief and outrage at the attack that occurred in Jersey City,” said Jewish community leader Chaskel Bennett, a co-founder of the civic and political group Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC), who spearheaded the campaign with fellow Flatbush community leaders Leon Goldenberg and Moshe Wulliger. “Obviously, when an event of this magnitude happens and we see the victims that are identifiably Orthodox Jews, automatically it hits home a little bit harder.”