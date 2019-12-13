Imam of Peace Rushed to Hospital with Mystery Illness After Accusing Ilhan Omar of Being Qatari Agent

“Wicked deeds are an abomination to kings, For the throne is established by righteousness.” (The Israel Bible™)

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, an Australian Shi’ite Muslim Iman of Iraqi origin and president of the Islamic Association of South Australia known as the Imam of Peace, posted a photo of himself on Twitter on Wednesday purportedly showing himself being transported in an ambulance to a hospital. The sudden trip to the hospital comes just two weeks after he played a key role in accusations that a Democratic Congressman is actually a foreign agent.

No details about the nature or cause of his hospitalization were available though the timing and suddenness are cause for concern. Three weeks ago, the Jerusalem Post released a report of a deposition given in a Florida court during the trial of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al-Thani in Florida. In his testimpny, Kuwaiti-Canadian businessman Alan Bender identified Minnesota Congressman Ilhan Omar, among others, as an agent working for the Qatari government.

Imam Tawhidi, who has over 600,000 followers on Twitter, posted a tweet claiming that many mainstream media had been bribed to suppress the story about Omar.

Keep an eye on journalists who are rushing to discredit the Ilhan-Qatar scandal. They claim to have read the US Federal Lawsuit deposition. They haven’t. The lawyer @RCastanedaUSA hasn’t even filed it. Dinesh on the other hand, actually has. See following tweet & short thread. https://t.co/sKE54XIgdB — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 26, 2019

He also claimed that a second source would come forward to confirm Bender’s accusations.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib & Linda Sarsour are Deep State agents sent to Congress via Qatar!!! pic.twitter.com/z1cXJJgfxx — Deep State Exposed® (@DeepStateExpose) November 27, 2019

Tawhidi’s prediction came to be on Tuesday when Dr. Abdullah al-Saleh, a London-based Kuwaiti activist, tweeted his confirmation of Bender’s claim.

My name is Dr. Abdullah al-Saleh and I was the guest of the Qatari government and Prime Minister for 6 months. I learned of their operations in the West and can testify and confirm that everything Alan Bender said in his deposition regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar and Qatar is true. — Abdullah Al-Saleh | عبدالله الصالح (@abdullahalsaleh) November 26, 2019

Tawhidi tweeted his fear of Qatari reprisals against him personally, adding that he was placing all the evidence on a USB to be revealed should anything happen to him.

I’m not afraid of anything. Even death. But I have to make a wise and responsible decision and put it out there: If anything happens to me or my social media accounts then you know who is behind it. One tiny country and one female. Docs they fear are on a USB—that will surface.✊🏼 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 26, 2019

Though his concerns of reprisal may have seemed melodramatic at the time, they took on a different light on Tuesday when the Imam posted a twitter photo that appeared to be him in an ambulance.

Please pray for me whatever religion you believe in. Please pic.twitter.com/nk4TfrkAX3 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) December 10, 2019

Good morning to everyone except ISIS and all fanatic Jihadists. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes. Few more procedures left. Being here is a reminder of what we sometimes take for granted. I’m in good hands.❤️ pic.twitter.com/KvGQkrraHz — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) December 13, 2019

Tawhidi advocates for Islamic reform and has been the target of criticism by hardline Islamists. He has stated that some Islamic texts should be banned, claiming they are used as ideological underpinnings for acts of terrorism. He supports the deportation of radical Islamic leaders. He opposes Muslims who make justifications for domestic violence and the killing of apostates. He supports limiting the building of mosques and stated that “Palestine is Jewish land.”

Tawhidi went into hiding one year after he claimed a fatwa (Mulsim religious ruling) was issued against him by Pakistani Mufti Ahmad Raza Sialvi calling for followers to kill him.