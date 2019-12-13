Anti-Semitic Socialist Left-Wing Loses Big in British Election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is being declared the winner in what is being called a landslide victory in the British elections on Friday morning. Though most British voters were mostly concerned with the issue of Brexit and their country’s membership in the European Union (EU), the concerns surrounding claims of anti-Semitism in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party were clearly the focus of intense concern.

The final results showed 43.6% of the vote to the Conservative party led by Boris Johnson, giving them 364 seats in the Parliament. Labour, led by Jeremy Corbyn, got 32.25% of the vote, giving them 203 seats.

British citizens officially voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held more than three years ago. Johnson said that if his party won a majority, he would get the Parliament to ratify his Brexit divorce deal and take the UK out of the EU by the current January 31 deadline.

Corbyn was elected Labour leader in 2015 and the party’s membership increased sharply under his increasingly left-wing leadership characterized by increasingly socialized policies. Allegations of anti-Semitism have plagued him and his party for some time. Corbyn stated in public several times that if elected, he would immediately recognize a Palestinian State inside the borders of Israel. He has also been accused of having relations with terrorist organizations and during a meeting in parliament in 2009, Corbyn referred to Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

The Simon Weisenthal Center (SWC), a Jewish human rights organization, announced on Saturday that Corby’ns Labour party was the year’s worst global anti-Semitic incident. The SWC listing was significant as it placed Corbyn above John Earnest, a white supremacist gunman accused of opening fire inside the Poway synagogue in California in April, killing one.

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, published an article in The Times describing Corbyn as “not fit for high office.” In the article, he questioned the future of Jews in his country.

The rabbi’s assessment seemed to be accurate as a poll conducted for The Jewish Chronicle in 2018 concluded that almost 40 percent of British Jews would “seriously consider emigrating” if Corbyn were to become prime minister.