Israel’s Mossad Helped Thwart Massive Terror Attack in Denmark

For she had hidden the messengers that Yehoshua sent to spy out Yericho. Joshua 6:25 (The Israel Bible™)

The Mossad, Israel’s Intelligence Agency helped the Danish police and intelligence agencies thwart several organized terrorist attacks targeting the country’s capital, Copenhagen, at the last minute reports Arutz 7

In a report that details the recent operation, Danish police and intelligence agencies arrested 21 terrorist suspects in Copenhagen and in other cities throughout the Scandinavian country.

The terror operatives were arrested while in hiding out in apartments right before waging a wave of terrorist attacks.

Danish police said on Wednesday that they arrested approximately 20 suspects in a series of raids throughout the country following suspicion of an Islamic terrorist plot. Those who were arrested attempted to obtain both explosives and firearms.

The last time an Islamic terror attack happened in Denmark was in 2015. At that time, a terrorist killed two people, including an Israeli national, Dan Oz. Oz heroically prevented the gunman from entering into a synagogue in the center of Copenhagen. The terrorist was then killed during an exchange of gunfire with Danish security forces.