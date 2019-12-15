Persian Synagogue in Beverly Hills Vandalized, Torah Scrolls Destroyed [Watch]

He carried off from Yerushalayim all the treasures of the House of Hashem and the treasures of the royal palace; he stripped off all the golden decorations in the Temple of Hashem—which King Shlomo of Yisrael had made—as Hashem had warned. (Kings 2 24:13)

Less than a week after the antisemetic terrorist massacre in Jersey City, Head of Zaka, Yehuda Meshi Zahav was on the scene in Los Angeles after the Nessah Synagogue, a synagogue for the Persian community in Beverly Hills, CA ,was vandalized on Sunday morning.

A security camera showed a man who appeared to be in his thirties break into the synagogue and throw Torah scrolls across the floor while ripping at least one of them. Prayer books and prayer shawls were also strewn on the floor as well.

Zahav recalls arriving on the scene saying that “all of the tables were flipped over. I saw Torah scrolls strewn across the floor. One of them was even ripped. Other holy articles were also thrown on the floor. There was a great amount of damage that words cannot describe. It disgusts me to see a synagogue vandalized in this manner just because they are Jewish”.

“It’s frightening to imagine that in the United States, land of the free and defenders of democracy, antisemitic incidents are happening one after the other. From destruction of synagogues to the killing of Jews. If it’s happening in America, it can happen anywhere in the world. The world must wake up!” he added.