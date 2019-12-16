“He has told you, O man, what is good, And what Hashem requires of you: Only to do justice And to love goodness, And to walk modestly with your God” MICAH 6:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The people search for Hashem, earnestly but blindly, by increasing their offerings and bringing more sacrifices. Micha replies with the most sublime verse of his book, linking piety with ethics and righteousness with empathy. What God wants from man is that he act justly, love kindness, and walk humbly with Hashem. Based on this verse, the Sages extol the virtues of modesty in all areas of life, such as the importance of giving charity anonymously or dressing in clothing that conceals more than reveals. In ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Israel, this verse is often quoted on signs that welcome tourists but request that visitors abide by the sensitivities of the community by dressing modestly.