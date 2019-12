Thousands of Nigerians who call themselves ‘Messianic Jews’, gathered in the city of Abakiliki last week to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah – despite the fact that the actual holiday starts on Sunday, December 22. None-the-less, the crowd gathered to light the menorah candles and sing (in Hebrew) a Hanukah Blessing.

The event was organized by by Ohio-based Messianic “Jew”, Kirt Schneider.