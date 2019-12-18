Returning to Ideological Roots, ‘Palestinian’ Movement Marks Anniversary with Nazi Salutes

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

This week marks the 52nd anniversary of the creation of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a terrorist organization responsible for many bloody attacks against Israelis. And although many believe that the ‘Palestinian’ movement is strictly about land, a ceremony at the Bir-Zeit University in Ramallah told a completely different story.

That’s because at an event hosted by members of the organization, masked men waving red flags of the group marched with pictures of the movement’s founder, George Habash and other terrorists such as Ahmed Sa’adat, the organization’s secretary general. He was also the one who ordered the murder of tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi back in 2001 reports Makor Rishon.

The students yelled cries of condemnation towards the Palestinian Authority and their security coordination with Israel. They spoke about the importance of Palestinian national unity, calling for more terrorist activities and suicide bombings. At one point in the procession, they made Nazi salutes shouting that “the stolen homeland must be liberated in every way!”

Before the procession even began, security staff at the university, under the instruction of the PA, tried to close the gates and prevent it from taking place. Popular Front members reportedly “confronted” them and breached the gates. “The PA surrendered to the occupation and sought to prevent the recognition of the popular front for the liberation of Palestine within the university,” the terrorist student cell said in a statement. “The students protested against the university’s decision, and managed to hold the events anyway. There is no truth in the rumors that there were incidents of violence.”