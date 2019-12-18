Is the War of Gog and Magog also Being Fought on Facebook?

“After a long time you shall be summoned; in the distant future you shall march against the land [of a people] restored from the sword, gathered from the midst of many peoples—against the mountains of Yisrael, which have long lain desolate—[a people] liberated from the nations, and now all dwelling secure.” Ezekiel 38:8 (The Israel Bible™)

On Tuesday, all of the articles posted on Breaking Israel News from Sunday were banned by Facebook. Any attempt to share them received the message, “Your message couldn’t be sent because it includes content that other people on Facebook have reported as abusive.” Attempts to post them directly on Facebook were rejected as “violating community standards.”

This directly damages our business but the spiritual implications are far more disturbing. Our readers know that BIN reports on the process of the Messiah being revealed every day in Israel. Prophecy is constantly materializing but frequently takes unexpected forms and can hide in plain sight. The prophets envisioned the War of Gog and Magog being fought in a matter of minutes, something that would have been impossible at the time the prophecy was recorded. Other aspects of the end of days were unimaginable without the aid of prophecy.

Rabbis understand that the final war will be fought with means that have never been used before in battle. God himself will enter the fray, utilizing the forces of nature as his legions. Though military intelligence has been a necessary element of war from the first time men gathered for war, it has never been used as a weapon. Until now.

The internet which is no more than a virtual organism made of zeros and ones, is now weaponized. The battle lines are drawn in the middle of the field separating those who cling to the Bible and the God of Israel versus those who reject them and seek a different final chapter for mankind. Facts that used to be so plain as to be irrefutable are now being challenged. The most basic identity of man and woman, created in the image of God and by His hands, is no longer accepted as truth. A baby, the most precious example of a man and woman joining together in an act that echoes God’s creative aspect, is treated like a piece of organic waste best disposed of.

The only way that lies can defeat the truth is by silencing the truth. A tiny light dispels great darkness. This leaves darkness with one tactic for it to remain; extinguish the light.

The story of the emperor’s new clothes concludes with a child declaring the simple truth; that the emperor is, in fact, naked. A wise man once challenged this fable, noting that when confronted with an inconvenient yet undeniable truth, the masses will usually choose to silence the truth-teller, usually with violence.

The media was intended to be the source of facts but the reality of the internet now requires the source of facts be fact-checked. Breaking Israel News tries to provide accurate accounts. Frequently, mainstream media misreport events in Israel or fail to report inconvenient truths. One story that was blocked on Tuesday reported on Arabs paving concrete stairs to the Siloam Pool, using gravestones from the Jewish graves the stairs stood upon. Another story told of attempts by the Palestinian Authority to illegally usurp the courtyard in front of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and to turn the Christmas observance into a Muslim civil ceremony with no connection to Christianity. The Facebook notice claimed the story was banned for containing nudity, a claim that had zero basis in fact. Neither of these stories was covered in the Western media. Many of the other stories that were banned from Facebook were entirely banal and could not have been reasonably considered to be offensive to anyone.

At the same time, Facebook has been criticized for allowing anti-Semitic posts to remain, as covered by the Jerusalem Post. Free speech is important. It is one of the fields upon which the final war will be fought. So far, the internet giants are trying to ensure that the armies of God will not be allowed onto the battlefield. So far, they are succeeding.

As a tactic to fight back, BIN requests that its readers subscribe to our twice daily newsletter which will obviate the need for Facebook. We also request that you encourage others to do so as well.