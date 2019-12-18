Hamas Memorial for Israel’s Enemies Gets Blown Down by Heavenly Winds

Hashem came down to look at the city and tower that man had built Genesis 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)
A memorial for fallen al-Qassam Brigades fighters in the city of Beit Hanoun, Gaza today. The memorial was erected for the 32nd anniversary of Hamas’ founding.
But less than a week after it was finally erected, it was blown down by a random gust of heavy winds. Joe Truzman recorded the entire indecent on his Twitter feed below:
And then an act of God occured and blew it down. #Gaza #Israel https://t.co/h2S1XQx3Vd pic.twitter.com/Ofo7VYdxig
