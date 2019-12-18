Israel’s Largest Menorah is Inaugurated in Sderot

Six branches shall issue from its sides; three branches from one side of the menorah and three branches from the other side of the menorah Exodus 25:32 (The Israel Bible™)

A giant Hanukkah menorah (hanukiah) was inaugurated in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Tuesday in a festive event attended by Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Sderot Mayor Alon David.

The 12 meter-high menorah, the largest in Israel, was donated by the Dutch organization Christians for Israel (CVI) to show solidarity with residents of towns near the Gaza border.

The event was also attended by Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs and CVI Chairman Pim van der Hoff, whose organization is also committed, through Keren Hayesod, to supporting Jewish Agency programs for Gaza-border residents.

Herzog said at the event that “this huge hanukiah that made its way to Sderot all the way from the Netherlands is a symbol of the tremendous support Gaza border residents also receive from friends of Israel across the globe. The solidarity that members of Christians for Israel wanted to express with Sderot and the surrounding communities is heart-warming. Let’s all hope the light of candles brings resilience and quiet to all who live here. The Jewish Agency will continue to support Gaza border residents, together with our partners at the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod.”