Police Stop Jewish Man from Proposing to Girlfriend on Temple Mount [Watch]

“I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” Isaiah 56:7 (The Israel Bible™)

“We got to go up to the Temple Mount the holiest place for the Jewish people. It’s a dream of the ages. I was privileged to give my future wife a ring in the most important place in the world and for that we came all the way from (the northern Israeli town of) Haderah,” said Kafah, a high school educator.

Jewish marriage ceremonies feature a glass breaking tradition to commemorate the destruction of both Temples.