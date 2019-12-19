Senior PA official Admits it’s a Palestinian “Value” to Murder Israelis

And he shall be a wild ass of a man: his hand shall be against every man, and every man’s hand against him; and he shall dwell in the face of all his brethren. Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem – December 19, 2019: Senior PA official Abbas Zaki recently bragged that it is a Palestinian ‘value’ to murder Israeli men. Speaking at the opening of the fourth Fatah “Loyalty to the Martyrs” conference in the Salfit sub-district, Fatah movement Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, said: “Muhannad Halabi went out with a knife… He succeeded in infiltrating Jerusalem and killed a rabbi. When he saw… a small child – a woman and her son – he did not kill him. This is from Almighty Allah. For we don’t kill people as we please. There are values, customs.”

Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi and Aharon Bennett were stabbed to death in October 2015 by 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist Muhannad Halabi. Halabi attacked the Bennett family on their way to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. He murdered Aharon Bennett and Rabbi Lavi, and also stabbed and tried to murder Bennett’s wife, Adele and their 2-year-old son.

Itamar Marcus, director of Palestinian Media Watch says: “While it is significant for a senior Palestinian leader to brag on-camera that murdering a rabbi is a Palestinian “value” because the murderer did not also kill his wife and infant child, this is a lie. The PA “values” rewards and honors all Palestinian terrorists, no matter who they kill. The families of all Palestinian suicide bombers – who have murdered hundreds of women and children – all receive high monthly PA allowances for life. The PA absolutely values murdering Israeli women and children, along with murdering men.”

Zaki falsely claimed that Halabi intentionally spared the mother and child. Zaki did not mention that the terrorist stabbed them both, and that the wife Adele had to receive emergency lifesaving surgery.

Other examples of PA glorification of terrorist murderers who killed Israeli women and children include the Awad cousins who murdered Ruth and Ehud Fogel and their 3 children; Yoav aged 11, Elad aged 4, and Hadas aged 3 months. These terrorists have already received 548,800‬ shekels ($156,337) in PA salary following their arrest. Dalal Mughrabi led the murder of 37 Israelis, including 12 children, some aged 2, 3, 5 and 6, and the PA has named six schools, numerous sporting events, and cultural centers for children after her.

Marcus concludes: “Not only does the Palestinian Authority itself support the murder of women and children, but they have successfully transmitted this ideology to their population. Indeed, the Palestinian Authority terror-“values” have been passed onto and absorbed by Palestinian youth, which can be seen by the high number of Palestinian teens, Zaki’s “children”, committing terror attacks today.”