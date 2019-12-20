Then Hashem said to Yaakov, “Return to the land of your fathers where you were born, and I will be with you.” GENESIS 31:3 (The Israel Bible™)

With these words, Hashem implies that He will be with Yaakov only if he returns to the land of his fathers, the Land of Israel, but not if he stays with Lavan in Haran. Rabbi Meir Leibush Weiser, a Bible commentator and Hebrew grammarian commonly known by the acronym Malbim, explains that Hashem intentionally removed His protection from Yaakov in order to motivate him to return to Eretz Yisrael. After spending so much time outside the Holy Land, it is time for Yaakov to go home.