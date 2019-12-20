Hananya Naftali, the prime minister’s deputy social media adviser, speaks with Samer Barham, an Israeli Arab Christian who served in the IDF. He joined the army after his brother passed away from cancer – as it was his brother’s dream to serve as a soldier in the IDF.
Up Close and Personal With a Christian Who Served in the IDF
