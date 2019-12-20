IDF Strikes Hamas Weapons Factory , Tunnel, Naval Post in Response to Two Rocket Attacks

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” (Psalm 57:6)

The IDF hit several military targets in Gaza overnight on Thursday in response to two separate rockets attacks from Gaza.

In response to the rocket fired at #Israel earlier this evening, we just struck Hamas targets in #Gaza including:

• underground infrastructure

• a naval target

• a military compound — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 19, 2019

On Wednesday night, a rocket fired from Gaza toward Sderot was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. One woman was injured while running for a bomb shelter and a man was treated for shell shock. A few hours after the rocket attack, the IDF struck a site they identified as “a Hamas weapons manufacturing site.”

Also on Wednesday night, the IAF opened fire at an armed terrorist who approached the border in the southern Gaza Strip, near Khan Yunis. The military said the Palestinian was spotted by IDF observation posts as he neared the security fence in southern Gaza.

On Thursday evening, another rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out an airstrike against a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip. A Hamas naval military post in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed.

In response to the rocket fire, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Thursday morning that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be reduced to ten nautical miles until further notice.