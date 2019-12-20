Hamas Operatives in Turkey Plotted to Assassinate Rabbi Yehuda Glick

“Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)

It was recently revealed that Hamas operatives met in Turkey to plan attacks. Rabbi Yehudah Glick, a former Likud MK and long-time advocate for universal prayer on the Temple Mount, was named as one of the targets. Rabbi Glick has already survived one assassination attempt in what can only be described as a miracle.

The Telegraph reported two days ago that Hamas operatives met in Istanbul with the Turkish government’s tacit consent. Israeli police interrogations led to the revelation that the Hamas operatives met in Turkey’s largest city to plan attacks that would be carried out in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh just last week. In 2015, Turkey signed a U.S.-brokered agreement in which they promised to prevent Hamas from meeting in their country to plan attacks against Israel.

One Palestinian operative in Turley was ordered to assassinate one of three Israeli figures Hamas considered a threat: Nir Barkat, the mayor of Jerusalem; Yehuda Glick, an MP from Benjamin Netanyahu’s party; or Roni Alsheich, Israel’s police chief. The operative was to be provided with weapons, money, and training. The operative returned to Israel where he was arrested by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service. The Shin Bet reported that there were other operatives as well.

In 2014, Rabbi Glick was shot in the chest four times by a Palestinian terrorist who was a member of Islamic Jihad. Rabbi Glick was targeted because he is an advocate for universal prayer on the Temple Mount.

Rabbi Glick is currently the head of Shalom Jerusalem, an NGO dedicated to turning Jerusalem into its prophesied role as a house of prayer for all nations.