Trump Admin Blasts ICC for Witch-Hunting Israel

After the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor announced on Friday that a “basis” exists to probe into whether Israel committed crimes during the 2014 war with Gaza, Trump’s Defense secretary, Mike Pompeo blasted the statement saying that the Trump administration firmly opposes this “and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly.”

The Hague’s announcement was referring to “Operation Protective Edge,” when Hamas launched rockets into the Jewish state and Israel responded defensively reports JNS.

“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine,” said Fatou Bensouda. “There is a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed in the context of the 2014 hostilities in Gaza.”

Pompeo also noted that the since the ‘Palestinians’ aren’t an actual state, they aren’t able to file such claims adding: “As we made clear when the Palestinians purported to join the Rome Statute, we do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state, and they therefore are not qualified to obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC.”

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also tongue lashed the Hague’s decision saying that it “has turned the International Criminal Court into a political tool to delegitimize the State of Israel. The prosecutor has completely ignored the legal arguments we presented to her.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said “the prosecutor’s decision in the International Criminal Court reflects the anti-Israeli tendency rooted in The Hague; the institution is becoming nothing more than another partisan political tool to wield against the Jewish state.”

He continued, “This decision exposes the ICC’s desire to follow political considerations, not legal ones; Israel has legal and historical rights in the Land of Israel, which no court can change. This only serves to reward the Palestinian campaign to curry international favor instead of negotiating directly with Israel. It will not advance the cause of peace, but instead undermines the very institutions that are designed to promote international peace and security.”

