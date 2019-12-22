State Funded University to Host Woman Accusing Jews of being ‘Bloodsuckers’ who ‘Deprave Sex’

Lying speech is an abomination to Hashem Proverbs 12:22 (The Israel Bible™)

A little over a week after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on to prohibit federal funding for colleges and universities that permit anti-Semitism on campus, San Diego State University (SDSU) announced that they will be hosting Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan’s spokesperson, Ava Muhammad. Although Muhammad is listed as a “spiritual and religious leader” her views vis-a-vis the Jewish people mirror those of her boss, Farrakhan.

SDSU is funded through California taxpayers while some of their funding comes from the federal government. In the video below, former SDSU student Dylan Meisner points out that Muhammad can be heard calling Jewish people godless… blood-sucking parasites [that] sell us alcohol, drugs, depraved sex, and every other type of low-life thing.”

The College of Education’s Dec. 18 newsletter announced that several graduate students in the college’s Joint Doctoral Program with Claremont Graduate University have received $170,000 from the Provost’s Office “to bring programming designed to improve the experience of Black students to SDSU during the spring semester.”

One of the proposals got a $68,000 for a “summit” on reparations for slavery which features Muhammad.

Another one of the proposed speakers is Omali Yeshitela, a Holocaust-denier who once proclaimed: “I don’t know how many Jews were killed in Germany”. Yeshitela also claims that Jews use the Holocaust “to hide the crimes that imperialism has committed against the rest of the world.”

Chairperson of the Joint Doctoral Program, Professor Marva Capello, views the “summit” and the proposals positively saying: “I’m just thrilled and so proud of my students who are doing amazing work. They’re doing more than talking the talk. This is a real demonstration of advocacy.”