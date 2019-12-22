Muslim Sect Planning War of Independence Against China Inspired by Israel

As east is far from west, so far has He removed our sins from us Psalms 103:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Uighur Muslims are a group of ethnic Chinese Muslims who are being persecuted by the Chinese government. Many of them are currently being held in Chinese detention camps where they are subject to torture. But aside from torture and grave desecration, Bei-Jing has enacted forced-living arrangement between Han Chinese men and Uighur women that’s been likened to “mass rape”.

The Uyghur separatists and independence movements claim that the the south-western Xinjiang region is not a part of China, but rather the Second East Turkestan Republic that was illegally incorporated by the China (PRC) in 1949 and that it has since then, been under Chinese occupation.

World pay attention: there is a total war ongoing against Uighur Muslims, in communist China https://t.co/x64aj88MlR — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) December 22, 2019

Their goal is to establish a homeland in a province that they regard as being occupied by China. And the Uighur separatists are willing to achieve this objective using any means necessary – including militarily.

In a new report by TOI, Uighur elders gathered younger militants during the night time to teach history as well as politics. They looked to an unexpected role model for establishing their independent homeland: Israel and the Zionist movement.

“We studied how the Jews built their country,” Ali, an Uighur separatist militant who was arrested and tortured for participating in a riot that killed tens of people in western China spoke of the Jewish homeland saying: “Some of them fought, some of them provided money. We don’t have a strong background of that.”

Earlier in December, Breaking Israel News reported that China joined Russia and Iran in a joint military drill.