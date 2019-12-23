“Send forth Your light and Your truth; they will lead me; they will bring me to Your holy mountain, to Your dwelling-place” PSALMS 43:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The word for Tabernacle is Mishkan (משכן), from the Hebrew root ש-כ-נ, which means ‘to dwell.’ The Mishkan was erected in the desert as a temporary dwelling for Hashem, which was ultimately replaced by a permanent resting place, in the form of the Beit Hamikdash on Mount Moriah. But getting there took some time. Korah Sages trace the travels of the Mishkan in the Land of Israel: Fourteen years in Gilgal, 369 years in Shilo, and another 57 years in Nov and Givon. Altogether, it took 440 years from the entry of the Children of Israel into Eretz Yisrael until Shlomo built the Beit Hamikdash. In this psalm, the psalmist asks God for light and truth to help him return to the holy mountain, to the resting place of the Lord.