Rep Dan Crenshaw on Hanukkah: Unlike Maccabees, Jews No Longer Fighting Alone

US congressman Dan Crenshaw (R, TX) showed his solidarity with the Jewish people on the holiday of Hanukkah with a series of tweets. The former Navy Seal explained how during the times of the Maccabees, the Jews battled the Greeks all by themselves. But now Crenshaw says times are different. That’s because according to him, today is different explaining that he is united with the Jews in their fight against antisemitism worldwide.

Happy Hanukkah to our Jewish family and friends all around the world! During this season, we remember when a Jewish army of Maccabees fought against seemingly insurmountable odds to defeat the strongest army of the time — completely on their own. 1/4 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 23, 2019

But the Jewish people are not on their own today. Together we celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah by lighting the Menorah. Together we are united against the evil of anti-semitism. We must stand united because the scourge of anti-semitism has not ended. 2/4 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 23, 2019

We see it in the form of the BDS movement on college campuses and the hate of the alt-right — who have confronted me directly on multiple occasions because I support the Jewish community. 3/4 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 23, 2019

We see it in violence against the Jewish people in the places we should expect it least: in Europe and America. Today and every day, we must never let this evil go unchallenged. 4/4 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) December 23, 2019

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent Hanukkah greetings to British Jews with similar sentiments saying: “when the Maccabees drove the forces of darkness out of Jerusalem, they had to do so on their own. Today as Britain’s Jews seek to drive back the darkness of resurgent anti-semitism, you have every decent person in this country fighting by your side.”