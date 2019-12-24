UN Body Set to Release ‘Blacklist’ on Israeli Settlement Companies

and Hashem said, “If, as one people with one language for all, this is how they have begun to act, then nothing that they may propose to do will be out of their reach. Genesis 11:6 (The Israel Bible™)

U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is expected to publish the controversial and highly postponed “blacklist” of Israeli business operating in the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights next month, Ynet reported on Sunday, citing sources in Jerusalem.

It’s believed that Bachelet was encouraged to publish the list following the announcement by International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on Friday that there’s “reasonable basis” to probe Israel for war crimes against Palestinians.

A number of prominent Israeli and international companies, among them Coca-Cola and Teva, have been threatened to be included on the so-called “blacklist” over their operations in Israeli settlements.

The list was set to be published at the 40th U.N. Human Rights Council session in Geneva in March, but Bachelet postponed the announcement due to heavy pressure reportedly put on her by the United States and Israel.

In 2016, the U.N. Human Rights Council approved a resolution calling for the assembly of a list of Israeli and international companies operating in Israeli settlements. The European Union is also targeting companies that operate in the West Bank after a recent ruling from its courts require all member states to label products made in the settlements, Ynet reported.

Sources told Ynet that the U.S. government, including both Republican and Democratic congressmen, is working to once again postpone the publication of the list by putting pressure on the commissioner and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

The United States reportedly hinted that the Trump administration will take strong measures against the U.N. Commission on Human Rights if U.S. companies set to be included on the “blacklist” are harmed.