Arab-Israeli Terrorists Owe Millions of Shekels in Taxes says PMW

The PA pays Israeli Arabs monthly salaries for murdering Israeli soldiers and civilians. Furthermore, terrorists who are Israeli citizens or residents of Jerusalem receive a special bonus. These terrorists have never paid income tax on these monthly salaries.

Israel’s Attorney General last month determined that ‘Pay-for-Slay’ payments by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists should be considered ‘income’ according to the Income Tax Law. This opens the way for the Israeli government to collect millions of shekels in taxes that were not paid by the terrorists on their income.

PMW calculated salaries of 8 terrorist murderers who currently receive net monthly salaries of (at least) $3,577 (12,500 Israeli shekels), and another 6 terrorist murderers who receive net monthly salaries of (at least) $3,004 (10,500 Israeli shekels). These terrorists alone have received a total of approximately $5.72 million (20 million Israeli shekels) from the PA as a reward for the murder of Israelis, and have not paid taxes on these incomes.

In total dozens of terrorists who are Israeli citizens, owe millions of shekels in back-taxes to the Israeli government.

Jerusalem – December 22, 2019: In a groundbreaking position recently submitted to Israel’s Labor Court, Israel’s Attorney General determined that “Pay-for-Slay” salaries of terrorists with Israeli citizenship should be considered ‘income’, opening the way for the Israeli government to collect millions of shekels in back-taxes.

Palestinian Media Watch has calculated salaries of eight terrorist murderers who currently receive net monthly salaries of (at least) $3,577 (12,500 Israeli shekels), and another six terrorist murderers who receive net monthly salaries of (at least) $3,004 (10,500 Israeli shekels). Since their arrests, these terrorists alone have received a total of approximately $5.72 million (20 million Israeli shekels) from the PA as a reward for the murder of Israelis, and have not paid taxes on these incomes.

Among the terrorists who have concealed the largest incomes are the murderers of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg – Maher Younes and Karim Younes – who during their imprisonment have each received salaries totaling more than $481,133 (1,681,200 Israeli shekels); as well as the four murderers of Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam – Walid Daqqa, Ibrahim Bayadseh, Ibrahim Abu Mukh, and Rushdi Abu Mukh – who during their imprisonment have each received salaries totaling more than $447,107 (1,561,500 Israeli shekels).

Maurice Hirsch, head of legal strategies at PMW explains: “According to the Attorney General’s position, terrorists receiving monthly “Pay-for-Slay” salaries from the Palestinian Authority owe income tax payments on these salaries. Given this position, Israeli law enforcement agencies must act to collect the full back-taxes by the terrorists on their income. For years the PA paid the terrorists’ salaries directly from the accounts of the PA. In his ruling, the Attorney General rightly noted that at a certain point the PA started paying terrorists’ salaries through the Palestine National Fund (PNF), the PLO’s financial arm.”