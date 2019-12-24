US Stops Sending Bomb Detection Dogs to Egypt and Jordan Following Animal Cruelty Allegations

A righteous man knows the needs of his beast, But the compassion of the wicked is cruelty. Proverbs 12:10 (The Israel Bible™)

You’d think that at the very least, a government would take good care of an animal who is trained to prevent mass casualties in their country. But that’s apparently too much to ask for of Gulf states Jordan and Egypt.

That’s why the US State Department has announced a temporary ban on sending explosive detection dogs to both Egypt and Jordan following a US report highlighted cases of negligence in the care of more than 100 dogs sent to Jordan, Egypt and eight other countries reports the BBC.

The American-trained K-9s, mainly of the Belgian Malinois breed, were provided to the countries as part of an anti-terrorism program.

The State department’s report noted that one of the dogs died in Jordan in 2017 of hyperthermia (heat stroke).

Two other dogs “were returned to the US in critically ill conditions”, the report stated.

US officials “ultimately had to euthanize one of those canines… and had to nourish the other back to health… because it was severely underweight”.

The AFP news agency reported that two more dogs that were sent to Jordan died of “unnatural causes”. One due to heat stroke while died after insecticide was sprayed on him by police.

The US sends more trained detection dogs to Jordan than any other country, as close 100 has already been sent to the Hashemite kingdom.

The US report also stated that 3 of the 10 dogs sent to Egypt died from lung cancer, a ruptured gall bladder and heat stroke in 2018-19.

Dogs currently serving in Jordan and Egypt will not be recalled however the temporary ban is being placed on all new dogs from being sent over to both Jordan and Egypt. All three dogs who died were Malinois.