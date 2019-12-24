Sanhedrin Hosts Menorah Lighting on Mount Zion to Enact Ezekiel’s Prophecy of Judgement Against Edom

Say to it: Thus said Hashem: I am going to deal with you, Mount Seir: I will stretch out My hand against you and make you an utter waste. Ezekiel 35:3 (The Israel Bible™)

As Shabbat ends, the Sanhedrin will be hosting a Menorah lighting on Mount Zion for all nations, bringing together representatives of all of humanity, in what is the battle call for the war of the Sons of Light against the Sons of Darkness. The battle lines have already been drawn and at stake are the fates of several governments, if not the world.

The focus of the ceremony on Mount Zion will be the lighting of the seventh flame on a large nine-branched menorah. Though constructed of wood and not metal, the menorah is over one meter tall. Specially prepared to be used should a sudden call go out to jump-start the Temple service on the Temple Mount, the menorah can be carried by one man.

The oil used in the lighting ceremony was prepared according to the strictest laws of purity that apply to olive oil prepared for use in the Temple.

A delegation representing the Noahides will be present at the event. This will include a delegation of Arabs. As such, the Noahide delegation will be composed of representatives from Ham and Japheth. Along with the Jews, the offspring of Shem, this will bring together all three sons of Noah, representing all of humanity.

“Establishing a court system is the third Noahide law that was explicitly described in Genesis,” Rabbi Weiss explained to Breaking Israel News.

And Hashem said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. They shall rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, the cattle, the whole earth, and all the creeping things that creep on earth.” Genesis 1:26

This imperative and the framework for justice is described in Deuteronomy.

You shall appoint magistrates and officials for your tribes, in all the settlements that Hashem your God is giving you, and they shall govern the people with due justice.You shall not judge unfairly: you shall show no partiality; you shall not take bribes, for bribes blind the eyes of the discerning and upset the plea of the just.Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may thrive and occupy the land that Hashem your God is giving you. Deuteronomy 16:18-20

“The entire concept of justice is under attack around the world,” Rabbi Weiss said. “We see this in the U.S. in the cynical use of the legal system to pervert the system of government. President Trump has been targeted by a series of attacks by the judicial system that was weaponized to serve one specific faction. We also see an almost identical phenomenon in Israel where the judicial system was perverted to attack Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Rabbi Weiss referred to the recent announcement by the UN’s International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague that they are opening an investigation into the IDF’s actions in the sections of Israel that are currently being administered by the Palestinian Authority.

“The ICC rejected its Biblical mandate by rejecting justice. The ICC has already displayed bias in action and inaction. It rules against Israel in matters that the law supports our claim and it turns a blind eye to the evil actions of the Arabs.”

Four years ago, the Sanhedrin met in the same place on Mount Zion to decide a court case in which former President Barack Obama and Pope Francis were accused of rejecting Israel’s Biblical covenant in which the descendants of Jacob are given the land of Israel.

“Our organization is coming to free the 70 righteous nations from under the rule of the 70 evil nations. Every nation is fighting an internal battle. Justice is the process of separation, declaring which side of the concept represents a godly and just claim. The knowledge of what is good and what is evil is distorted, perverted. It is now being fought within each nation.”

“By bringing the nations together into the light of Hanukkah, we hope the light will go out into the world enabling people to see the difference between good and evil. Hanukkah was and still is the battle between the Sons of Light and the Sons of Darkness.”

The ceremony will also include a reading of the 35th chapter of Ezekiel which describes the punishments God will rain down upon the descendants of Esau/Edom.

Say to it: Thus said Hashem: I am going to deal with you, Mount Seir: I will stretch out My hand against you and make you an utter waste. Ezekiel 35:3

The rabbi noted that Edom is referred to by Ezekiel as Seir, signifying the pre-Messiah meeting of Jacob and Esau hinted at in their last meeting.

Let my lord go on ahead of his servant, while I travel slowly, at the pace of the cattle before me and at the pace of the children, until I come to my lord in Seir.” Genesis 33:14

“The Messiah must begin with justice and judgment,” Rabbi Weiss said. “The elements of Edom that sinned against Israel must be judged. Of course, true judgment includes the possibility of repentance. This is hopefully what will happen on Mount Zion on Saturday night; elements of Esau and Ishmael joining Israel.”