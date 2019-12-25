Former UNRWA Head Mocks Arab Torture, Murder Victims with Xmas Poem

Come then, put a curse upon this people for me, since they are too numerous for me; perhaps I can thus defeat them and drive them out of the land. Numbers 22:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Chris Gunness, a former chief spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), made light of the systematic torture and murder of those who the Palestinian Authority deems to be ‘collaborators’ with Israel.

In a tweet on Monday, Gunness composed a poem in an apparent play on words for the holiday rhyme ‘ A Night before Christmas’, Gunness wrote: “Twas the night before Christmas, when all across The Strip Not a Qasam Rocket crackled, under Israel’s tight grip. Collaborators twitched as they hung in the air On the lamp posts that glistened in Palestine Square.”

Twas the night before Christmas, when all across The Strip

Not a Qasam Rocket crackled, under Israel’s tight grip.

Collaborators twitched as they hung in the air

On the lamp posts that glistened in Palestine Square — Chris Gunness (@ChrisGunness) December 23, 2019

UNRWA has been embroiled in a slew of controversies of late as many European countries have ceased funding the UN organization. UNRWA, who is largely viewed as anti-Israel, is facing a bevy of scandals including sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation against whistleblowers and many expensive flights billed to the “cash-strapped” organization. The organization has also been accused of hiring members of the Hamas terror organization.