Jordan: Temple Mount is Place of Worship for Muslims Only

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” Isaiah 56:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned Jews making holy pilgrimages to the Temple Mount on Wednesday, calling their visits “ongoing Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, according to Jordan’s official news agency.

Dhaif Allah Al Fayez, the ministry’s spokesman, demanded that the visits end and that Israel “respect the status quo”, adding that the Temple Mount is “a place of worship for Muslims only.”

Al Fayez, also called Jewish visits to the holy sites a provocation to Muslims worldwide and accused Israel of violating their obligations as the body that is ultimately responsible for overseeing the Mount. The Jordanian news agency added that a recent visit by an Israeli Knesset member, to the Temple Mount. The agency could be referring to Likud MK Sharren Haskel or ex Likud MKs Moshe Feiglin or Rabbi Yehuda Glick – all who recently made a pilgrimage to the Temple Mount.