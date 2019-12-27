Seasonal prayers are being answered by heavy winter rains that are revitalizing the land of Israel. Joshua Wander, a resident of the Mount of Olives, made a video of a rainbow over the Temple Mount. The rainbow was created as a sign of the covenant with Noah in which God promised never to destroy the world by flood again.
Heavy Rains Bring Noah’s Covenant Rainbow to the Temple Mount
Seasonal prayers are being answered by heavy winter rains that are revitalizing the land of Israel. Joshua Wander, a resident of the Mount of Olives, made a video of a rainbow over the Temple Mount. The rainbow was created as a sign of the covenant with Noah in which God promised never to destroy the world by flood again.