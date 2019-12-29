Dutch Politician Calls to Shut Down ICC in Hague over Anti-Israel Agenda

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Firebrand Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders has called for the closing of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague and to deport its lead prosecutor Fatou Bom Bensouda for her/its anti-Israel bias.

In a tweet Wilders wrote on Thursday, the parliamentary leader of his ‘Freedom’ party in the House of Representatives blasted Bensouda and the Hague’s recent decision to investigate Israel on war crimes saying: “The @IntlCrimCourt has no authority at all here and behaves as a biased pro-Palestinian institution and an antisemitic kangaroo court. The ICC prosecutor Bensouda should be declared persona non grata and be evicted out of The Netherlands.”

The @IntlCrimCourt has no authority at all here and behaves as a biased pro-Palestinian institution and an antisemitic kangaroo court. The ICC prosecutor Bensouda should be declared persona non grata and be evicted out of The Netherlands.#Israel #ICChttps://t.co/zoXlpYpMeA — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 26, 2019

Wilder’s party is the second biggest in the Netherlands boasting 20 seats and is known for its hawkish stance against Muslim migration and its stalwart support of Israel.

During the European elections, Wilders released a statement saying calling for Europe to return to its Judeo-Christian roots saying: ” And without democracy there are no liberties…. My friends, our countries are strong nations. Based on a Jewish-Christian and humanistic civilization.”