‘Hanukah Miracle’: Comatose IDF Soldier Starts Communicating Following Bedside Prayer

A Chanukah miracle? IDF soldier Netanel Felber, was shot in the head by an Arab terrorist near Ofra in Samaria about one year ago. Two of his fellow infantrymen were killed in the same attack. Since that fateful day, Felber has been in a deep coma.
But on Friday, former MK Dov Lipman released some good news regarding Felber noting that after his friends sat beside his lifeless body in his hospital room and recited the Jewish Shema prayer, Felber began communicating for the first time since the incident.
The prayer, are the words of Deuteronomy:
Hear, O Yisrael! Hashem is our God, Hashem alone. (Deuteronomy 6:4)
As Lipman puts it:
Yes Chanukah is a time of miracles!
Netanel’s friends from high school, yeshiva and the army joined together to hold a candle lighting party with Netanel. Before it started they davened Maariv. When they reached Shema, Netanel put his hand over his eyes as we all do when saying Shema!
In addition, he seemed to really concentrate on the siddur that was placed on his table, and even turned the pages as if he were reading.
Netanel smiled continuously while his friends were there.
A friend sat down next to Netanel to talk to him. Netanel reached over and put his hand around his friend’s shoulder!
When his friend got ready to leave from being next to him, Netanel put his hand out as if to greet him and thank him. He looked straight at the friend.
The terror attack happened a year ago after Chanukah.
We are witnessing a miracle at work.
Please continue praying for Netanel Ilan ben Shayna Tzipora.