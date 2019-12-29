‘Hanukah Miracle’: Comatose IDF Soldier Starts Communicating Following Bedside Prayer

Heal me, Hashem, and let me be healed; Save me, and let me be saved; For You are my glory. Jeremiah 17:14 (The Israel Bible™)

A Chanukah miracle? IDF soldier Netanel Felber, was shot in the head by an Arab terrorist near Ofra in Samaria about one year ago. Two of his fellow infantrymen were killed in the same attack. Since that fateful day, Felber has been in a deep coma.

But on Friday, former MK Dov Lipman released some good news regarding Felber noting that after his friends sat beside his lifeless body in his hospital room and recited the Jewish Shema prayer, Felber began communicating for the first time since the incident.

The prayer, are the words of Deuteronomy:

Hear, O Yisrael! Hashem is our God, Hashem alone. (Deuteronomy 6:4)

As Lipman puts it: