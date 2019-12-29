Palestinian Authority in Panic After Israel Announces Transfer of Judea-Samaria Land Registry to Courts

On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying, “To your offspring I assign this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the river Euphrates: Genesis 15:18 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinian Authority went into full panic mode on Saturday after Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the land registry in Judea and Samaria will be transferred from the IDF to the Justice Ministry reports Yisrael Hayom.

Walid Assaf, the PA minister tasked with monitoring settlements said that a meeting will be commenced with ten PA government ministry representatives who will offer recommendations on how to proceed in the matter.

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qa’un also condemned Bennett’s announcement calling it a “war crime” that went “against our land and against human rights as part of Israel’s continued activity to annex territories in the Judea and Samaria area,” al-Qa’anu stated.

Taking it a step further, al-Qa’un said: “We must oppose and deal with Israeli crimes by all possible means to thwart their plans, to prosecute Israeli leaders in international law, and to stop security coordination.”

Naomi Kahn from the Regavim organization explains that it’s a big nothing-burger saying: “It isn’t as dramatic as it appears. It doesn’t change the status of any of the land. It doesn’t survey land that hasn’t been surveyed. There’s no change in legal status. It’s not changing standards for the land registry. It only affects what’s already state land.”