Betelgeuse Supernova: Pre-Messiah Star of Jacob to Herald Gog Magog War With Iran

“Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke.” Joel 3:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Betelgeuse, a relatively close star, is acting strange and astronomers are worried. The star, usually one of the brightest in the night sky, has visibly dimmed to its weakest in at least a century. Astronomers are unsure of the significance but one possible scenario is quite alarming: the star may go supernova, dying out in a blaze of glory.

Betelgeuse, classified as a red super-giant approximately ten times bigger than the sun. Due to its size and proximity, a mere 640 light-years away, Betelgeuse is generally the eleventh-brightest star in the night sky and second-brightest in the constellation of Orion. Betelgeuse is a rogue wandering through the galaxy. As stars do in the final stage of their lives, Betelgeuse has massively expanded.

Having been ejected from its birthplace in Orion, Betelgeuse is a runaway star, moving through the interstellar medium at a speed of 30 kilometers per second, creating a bow shock over four light-years wide.

Astronomers have never observed how a star behaves leading up to a supernova so they are reluctant to make predictions. Betelgeuse seems to cycle in brightness every 6 years and also every 425 days so scientists expect it will grow faint until January and then get brighter again.

Though scientists don’t believe a Betelguese supernova would be Earth-threatening, it would be visible from Earth even in the daytime sky, half as bright as the moon, taking several months to fade. And it could happen at any moment, though in astronomical terms moments are measured in thousands of years. Based on estimates of its mass, astronomers estimate that the red star will go supernova when it’s roughly 9 million years old. Betelgeuse is near the end of its life, estimated to be between 8 and 9 million years old now, so its fiery demise could be tomorrow or it could be in several hundred thousand years.

Or it could have already happened.

An inconvenient truth is that due to the limits of physics, no scientist can claim to know what is going on with the star. Since it is almost 700 light-years away, even the best telescopes can only see how the star appeared hundreds of years ago. Betelgeuse could have exploded already and we would not know for several hundred years.

Yuval Ovadia, whose films on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, sees a pattern emerging that mirrors end-of-days prophecies.

“NASA’s function is to calm people and convince them that everything is under control,” Ovadia said. “Most people believe that NASA does know everything that happens in space and they also believe that NASA tells them everything truthfully.”

Ovadia, a religious Jew from Jerusalem, befriended a former NASA scientist who left the organization when he witnessed telescopic observations of a star that threatened the planet. The man, like every NASA employee, had signed a non-disclosure agreement and was legally bound not to disclose what he had seen. In the course of his religious studies, he confided to Ovadia that the NASA observations closely resembled what he was learning in the Zohar about the Star of Jacob that heralded the Messiah.

I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not nigh; there shall step forth a star out of Yaakov, and a scepter shall rise out of Yisrael, and shall smite through the corners of Moab, and break down all the sons of Seth. (Numbers 24:17)

This verse was interpreted by Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, known as Maimonides and by the acronym Rambam who was the foremost Torah authority of the 12th century. In his book, Mishneh Torah, the Rambam brings this verse about a star appearing as proof that the Messiah will come.

In addition, the Zohar, the foundational work of Jewish mysticism, describes in detail the stars that are prophesied to appear as a precursor to the Messiah.

After 40 days, when the pillar rises from earth to heaven in the eyes of the whole world and the Messiah has appeared, a star will rise up on the east, blazing in all colors, and seven other stars will surround that star. And they will wage war on it. (Zohar, Parshat Balak)

It is interesting to note that Ovadia has frequently described a shock wave preceding Nibiru in much the same way NASA scientists describe the shock wave preceding Betelgeuse. Ovadia has stated that the shock wave pushes space debris ahead of it in much the same way a ship pushes flotsam. According to Ovadia, the imminent approach of such a large celestial object will also influence the earth, generating seismic activity and storms.

Ovadia noted that NASA reassured the world that there was a negligible chance of a threat from outer space while at the same time spending massive amounts of money on planetary defense. He also noted that in recent years, other countries have begun investing in expensive observatories to inspect the heavens.

One noticeable new entry in the global protection effort was Russia. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos recently announced its plans to establish a nuclear-powered observatory on the south pole of the moon capable of tracking asteroids that potentially threaten Earth. Both Russia and the U.S. currently maintain earth-bound telescopes for this purpose but these are limited in their ability.

Ovadia noted that while both superpowers are actively preparing for the end-of-days, they are doing so in very different manners.

“The U.S. is spending massive amounts of money on high-end bunkers,” Ovadia said. “Russia, on the other hand, is investing in actual defensive mechanisms and early warning.”

This reflects different strategies for Gog and Magog, which, according to Ovadia, will coincide with the arrival of the destructive Nibiru star.

“The war will begin with Rome against Persia, that is to say, the U.S and its allies against Iran and its allies. None of the nations will be exempt from the War of Gog and Magog but God will also enter the fray,” Ovadia said. “It is prophesied that in the end-of-days, nations will

“The timing is very important,” Ovadia emphasized. “First, the War of Gog and Magog will begin and then, when it is at its peak which will happen very quickly, Nibiru will arrive.”But God’s army will be the forces of nature. And one of those forces will be Nibiru and its accompanying stars.”

Ovadia stressed that according to the prophecies, Nibiru will be catastrophic but will note entirely destroy the world.

“As soon as the governments detect Nibiru, they will try to devise a strategy to use it to win a world war. They don’t understand that this is all from God and part of the prophesied end-of-days, but they will try to twist it to their purposes to win a war. That is simply the nature of governments.”

There’s a lot of discussion about the dimming of Betelgeuse on astrotwitter at the moment. This simulation by Bernd Freytag et al. spanning just 16 years shows just how crazily variable red supergiant stars can be due to convection & magnetic fields. 1/https://t.co/x1ePbKMFhv pic.twitter.com/5aN4Mo4ZCw — Mark McCaughrean (@markmccaughrean) December 24, 2019