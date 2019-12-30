MSNBC Mocks Those Who Believe in Noah’s Ark, Implies Bible is “Fairy Tale”

But Noach found favor with Hashem Genesis 6:8 (The Israel Bible™)
On the ‘Meet the Press’ program on Sunday morning, host Chuck Todd publicized a letter to the editor that he “found” from a Lexington Herald-Leader, written by David Bowles. The letter, that Todd describes as “fascinating”, calls the Bible a “fairy-tale”.
However Todd seemed to be impressed with how it explained “why some people support President Trump.”
Just a normal Sunday morning on @MeetThePress in which @chucktodd calls the Bible a fairytale & attacks believers for supporting @realDonaldTrump’s agenda. Enemy of People of Faith. pic.twitter.com/L9F73X2kkP
— Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 29, 2019
The letter stated:
“The question of the decade is: Why do people support President Donald Trump? We all know why white supremacists do, that is obvious. But why do good people support Trump? It’s because people have been trained from childhood to believe in fairy tales. The more fairy tales and lies he tells, the better they feel. Trump is a master liar who knows what makes people feel good and that is what he goes with. […] Show me a person who believes in Noah’s ark and I will show you a Trump voter.”