A First: Menorah Lighting in Saudi Arabia [Watch]

Pro-Israel Saudi blogger Mohammad Saud participated in a candle lighting ceremony on the 8th night of Chanukah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is the first time such an event has ever taken place.

הלילה הדלקתי בהתרגשות את נרות החנוכה בריאד, היה מרגש, חבר שלי גבי הגיע מצרפת לבקר אותי, והדלקנו יחד, איזה יופי חג החנוכה. Tonight I excitedly lit the Chanukah candles, it was exciting, my friend Gabi came from France to visit me. What a beautiful Chanukah holiday. pic.twitter.com/PM04d7k1OR — محمد سعود Mohammed Saud מוחמד סעוד (@mohsaud08) December 30, 2019

During the ceremony, Saud lit the eighth Chanukah candle and sang the blessing over the candle lighting. Saud is known throughout Israel for building bridges between the Jewish state and his home country – Saudi Arabia. He is a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Netanyahu and even met with him when he visited Israel.

Saud was famously attacked and spit on by Jerusalem Arabs when he went up onto the Temple Mount.

