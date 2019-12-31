Gentile Guardian Angels Mobilize in NYC to Fight Antisemitic Attacks: ‘We’re not Gonna Abandon the Jews’

The Guardian Angels, a nationwide civilian patrol squad, has deployed their men to the Jewish neighborhoods in New York City as a response to the recent onslaught of antisemitic attacks. In an impromptu press conference, Curtis Silwa, the organization’s founder, said that anyone who violates the rights of Jews will be “sucking concrete” and that “an attack on a Jew is an attack on everyone in New York City.”

Noting that everyone in his squad is a gentile, Silwa also predicts that the attacks will get more vicious and explains that the Jews are gonna have to learn to fight back.