Top ‘Palestinian’ Official: Jesus is a ‘Muslim Martyr’, with 72 Virgins in Heaven

An honest witness will not lie; A false witness testifies lies. Proverbs 14:5 (The Israel Bible™)

As many top ‘Palestinian’ Muslim leaders have appropriated Christmas and Jesus himself, one top Palestinian Authority official took it a step further. According to Palestinian Media Watch, Tawfiq Tirawi, a top Palestinian leader and Fatah Central Committee member posted on his personal Facebook page:

“This is blessed Christmas, The birthday of our lord Jesus the Messiah, the first Palestinian and the first Shahid (Islamic Martyr).” [Tawfiq Tirawi Facebook page, Dec. 24, 2019]

In Islam, a shahid is one who dies for his faith in order to bear witness to their Islamic beliefs. According to the Palestinian Authority, a shahid goes to paradise where he enjoys 72 virgins according to the PMW report.

Meanwhile, other highly revered ‘Palestinian’ leaders including Laila Ghannam, District Governor of Ramallah, Muwaffaq Matar and Fatah Revolutionary Council member and columnist for the official PA daily, have dubbed Jesus a “Palestinian”.

Meanwhile, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared Christmas as a national holiday for the ‘Palestinians’ while his Fatah party’s official Facebook page declared: “Christmas is a Palestinian holiday.”