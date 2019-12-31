Thousands Protest Against Netanyahu Indictment in Tel Aviv

Justice done is a joy to the righteous, To evildoers, ruination. Proverbs 21:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Thousands of Israelis gathered on Monday night at Habima Square in Tel-Aviv to demonstrate against what they termed a “judicial coup” being waged by Israel’s justice system.

Dozens of organizations led by the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu, the Israeli Movement for Governability and Democracy, and the Joint Headquarters for the National Camp organized the demonstration, which was held under the banner “Only the People Will Decide! Stopping the Judicial Coup.”

Other organizations that joined the demonstration included Israel’s Media Watch, Regavim, The Legal Forum for the Land of Israel, Nachala, the Forum for Zionist Thought, the Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families, and the Wounded IDF Veterans Forum.

The demonstration was held ahead of a Tuesday court hearing on whether Prime Minister Netanyahu can form a coalition in the upcoming elections.

The law stipulates that a prime minister facing indictment can still serve until he or she is convicted. According to the demonstrators, the hearing is another instance of judicial overreach in which the courts adjudicate matters that are outside their purview.

The Israeli justice system has faced sharp criticism over its judicial activism from both sides of the political aisle.

Former justice ministers Haim Ramon (Kadima) and Daniel Friedmann (Shinui) have been among the high-profile left-wing personalities who have accused the courts of disregarding the law by overstepping their mandate.

Speakers at the demonstration included retired judge Shelly Wallach, attorney Yoram Sheftel, attorney Simcha Rothman, Dr. Gadi Taub, journalists Shimon Riklin and Eli Zippori, attorney Ziv Maor, Dr. Limor Semimian Darash, Professor Talia Einhorn, and Im Tirtzu’s Alon Schvartzer.

“This is not a matter of Right or Left, rather this is a fight for the future of Israeli democracy,” said the organizers of the demonstration.

“The political leanings and biases of the judiciary cannot supersede the will of the people and their elected representatives.”

“In several months, Israel’s Supreme Court will convene to discuss the legality of the Nation-State Law, which is a Basic Law and has constitutional status. Could you imagine the Supreme Court of the United States convening to discuss the legality of the First Amendment? It would be unfathomable.”

“Democracy is the rule of the people, not the rule of the judges. And we need to keep it that way.”