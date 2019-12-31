“Your God Hashem is in your midst, A warrior who brings triumph. He will rejoice over you and be glad, He will shout over you with jubilation. He will soothe with His love” ZEPHANIAH 3:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Tzefanya describes the result of Hashem’s judgement in triumphant terms. Having removed evil from the world, He will allow the remnant of Israel to live safely in its land, knowing that God dwells among the People of Israel in the Land of Israel. Hashem himself will rejoice and sing when He sees His people dwelling in the land without fear of evil. The phrase yacharish b’ahavato (יחריש באהבתו), translated here as ‘He will soothe with His love,’ literally means that God ‘will be silent in His love.’ This wording intrigues many. Rashi suggest that the message behind these words is that in His love, Hashem will be silent even should Israel sin again. Sometimes, the greatest demonstration of love in a relationship is when one side can ignore the shortcomings of the other.