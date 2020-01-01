A Historic First in Israel: Jewish Birth Rate Outperforms Arab Birth Rate

Hashem blessed them and Hashem said to them, “Be fertile and increase, fill the earth and master it; and rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, and all the living things that creep on earth.” Genesis 1:28 (The Israel Bible™)

The fertility rates of Israeli Jews has outperformed that of their Arab counterparts for the very first time in Israel’s history, according to data released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, reports i24.

The Bureau’s data notes that in 2018, fertility rates (the expected number of births in a lifetime) for Jewish Israeli women boasted 3.05, climbing above the 3.04 rate among their Israeli Arab counterparts.

It should be noted however that the category “Jewish” also includes Israeli women who listed their religion as “other”, – which in many cases means that they are Christians.

The Bureau’s survey includes Jewish Israeli women living in Judea and Samaria but does not provide data for the Arabs living in that region as they are not Israeli citizens.

According to the CIA World Factbook, the fertility rate for females in Judea-Samaria was estimated to be approximately 3.2 in 2018. The Birthrate for Gaza was estimated to be 3.97.

Both figures are greater than Israel’s overall fertility rate – 3.09.

When Israel was established, there was a wide discrepancy between the amount of expected lifetime births for Jewish women and their Arab counterparts, with the latter estimated to boast 4.5 more births.

The gap has decreased over time due in large part due to the urbanization of Arabs as well as an introduction to birth control in the Arab sector.