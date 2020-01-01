“He who increases his wealth by loans at discount or interest Amasses it for one who is generous to the poor.” PROVERBS 28:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite sayings to the contrary, sometimes it seems that the wicked do prosper. After all, if crime didn’t pay, nobody would bother to try. This concerned even the greatest of biblical personalities, such as Yirmiyahu, who asks, “Wherefore does the way of the wicked prosper?” (Jeremiah 12:1). However, King Shlomo reassures us, one who becomes rich through dishonest means merely accumulates the wealth for the benefit of the righteous, as Hashem will ensure it arrives in their possession in the end.