Good News for Israeli Small Businesses in 2020: New Bank to Lend up to ILS 200,000 at a 5% Fixed Interest Rate

For Hashem your God will bless you as He has promised you: you will extend loans to many nations, but require none yourself; you will dominate many nations, but they will not dominate you. Deuteronomy 15:6 (The Israel Bible™)

JERUSALEM (1/1/2020) The Ogen Group, which is currently in the process of establishing Israel’s first social bank, and which received an expanded credit services provider license from the Israel Capital Markets Authority in September, is expanding the services it provides to small businesses. Ogen will now provide loans of up to ILS 200,000 at a fixed 5% interest rate, secured by one guarantor and without the need to set aside any form or deposit or financial collateral . The loans, which will be issued starting today (January 1), are intended for businesses with an annual sales turnover of up to ILS 3 million or newly established businesses. In order to receive a loan, businesses will need to submit a loan application prepared together with a specialist small business consultant.

The social goal underpinning Ogen’s business loans is to make affordable credit available to businesses who otherwise would only have access to high–interest non-bank loans that could threaten their success. Ogen’s lending helps micro and small businesses to blossom under fair and reasonable terms, helping them to grow and expand. This is an integral step in the Ogen Group’s vision of improving financial empowerment and opportunity in the Israeli economy.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy and various polls, approximately 90% of new businesses don’t survive their first few years, and each year over 40,000 Israeli businesses close. Ogen believes that a primary reason for this bleak situation is the lack of sufficient management knowledge and experience among new entrepreneurs. For this reason, Ogen only gives loans to businesses that work with business advisors. This policy has proven effective for Ogen to date , leading to an impressive track record of acheivements as a non-profit lender. A survey conducted for Ogen by Meida Shivuki C.I., one of Israel’s largest market research firms, found that of a sample of 200 businesses who received loans from Ogen in the past five years, 90% still operate and 73% reported that their business have improved since taking the loan.

Ogen’s new business loans are funded by social impact investors from Israel and around the world. Loans are given under the auspices of “Ogen – Social Loan Fund”, which, as mentioned, is currently in the stages of becoming Israel’s first not-for-profit social bank.

Sagi Balasha, Ogen CEO, “Each year, Ogen helps thousands of businesses, households and non-profit organizations become successful. We strive to bring fairness and equality to the Israeli financial market by providing credit and financial guidance that help people thrive. The credit solution that we offer will provide a solution for businesses that previously had no access to fair credit, helping more businesses prosper.”

About The Ogen Group

Ogen was founded 30 years ago as the Israel Free Loan Association. Over the course of the past three years, Ogen has expanded its scope of activity and is currently in the process of establishing Israel’s first not-for-profit social bank. The goal of the Ogen Group is to make affordable credit accessible to all, to bring fairness and equal opportunity to Israel’s financial sector, and to promote social mobility in the process. The Ogen Group comprises: