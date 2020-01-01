Lawfare Project Offers Anti-Semitic Attack Victims Pro Bono Legal Services

But let justice well up like water, Righteousness like an unfailing stream. Amos 5:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The Lawfare Project announced on Monday a new partnership with Ken Belkin of Spodek Law Group to offer pro bono legal services to victims of anti-Semitic assaults.

“We’re here to help victims navigate the criminal-justice system and make sure their interests are represented,” said The Lawfare Project. “If you or someone you know has been the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, please contact us today.”

Ken Belkin of Spodek Law Group said, “We’re proud to work with The Lawfare Project to support the Jewish community during these trying times. Our firm has an excellent reputation and extensive experience working within the New York criminal-justice system, and we’re excited to pool our resources with The Lawfare Project’s top-notch network of legal professionals.”

The Lawfare Project and Spodek Law Group are already representing Lihi Aharon, an Israeli woman was left bleeding following an anti-Semitic assault on the New York City subway earlier this month.

According to the ADL, there were 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents in 2018, the third-highest number ever recorded by the ADL since it started keeping track in 1979.