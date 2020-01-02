US-Iran Showdown Begins in Iraq

25 fighters of the Iraqi Ktaib Hizballah organization were killed on Sunday night when US F-15E aircraft struck at a number of sites maintained by the organization. The US strikes were in retaliation for the killing of a US contractor and the wounding of four US service personnel in a Ktaib Hizballah rocket attack on Friday.

This is the first counter-strike by US forces on the Iran-aligned Iraqi Shia militias in a decade. It ushers in a new dynamic, in which the war against IS in Iraq looks likely to be overshadowed by a growing confrontation between Iran’s proxies in Iraq and the 5200 strong US military presence in the country.

[wpipa id=”94167″]

Read the full article at the Wall Street Journal (subscription required).

Reprinted with author’s permission from Middle East Forum