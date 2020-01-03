IDF Prevents Palestinian Terrorist From Carrying Out Stabbing Attack

“Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me.” Psalms 23:4 (The Israel Bible™)

A 15-year old Palestinian terrorist was stopped by the IDF while carrying out a stabbing attack on Thursday afternoon at the Gush Etzion Junction about 20 minutes south of Jerusalem. The terrorist arrived at the location in an Arab taxi, exited the vehicle, and, knife drawn, began to approach a bus stop. An IDF soldier from the Shaked Battalion in the Givati Brigade stationed at the location called for the terrorist to drop his knife and when the terrorist ignored the order, the soldier shot the terrorist in the leg, thereby neutralizing him.



No injuries were reported in the attack. The terrorist was listed as light to moderately wounded and was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center for treatment.

Gush Etzion Junction, approximately halfway between Jerusalem and Hebron, is a major intersection used by Jews and Arabs. It has also been the scene of many terrorist attacks including the murder of Ari Fuld in 2018.